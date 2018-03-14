President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences John Bailey poses with one of the Platino statuettes awarded to the Academy as an institutional recognition, during the announcement of the 5th Platino Ibero American Cinema Awards nominations in Hollywood, California, United States, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Arorizo

President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences John Bailey speaks after collecting one of the Platino statuettes awarded to the Academy as an institutional recognition, during the announcement of the 5th Platino Ibero American Cinema Awards nominations in Hollywood, California, United States, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Arorizo

President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences John Bailey speaks after collecting one of the Platino statuettes awarded to the Academy as an institutional recognition, during the announcement of the 5th Platino Ibero American Cinema Awards nominations in Hollywood, California, United States, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Arorizo

Ibero-American cinema has become a force to be reckoned with, John Bailey, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, told EFE here Tuesday following the announcement of the nominations for the 2018 Platino Prizes.

"I know this is the fifth year. I wasn't very aware of the awards before, but ... it is just so clear that the world of Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking cinema is getting a much stronger voice in the world and one that needs to be heard," said Bailey, who collected one of the Platino statuettes awarded to the Academy as an institutional recognition.