US producer Harvey Weinstein arrives for the Jury Cinecoles ceremony during the 13th annual Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, Morocco, Dec. 6, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Australian actress/cast member Nicole Kidman arrives for the premiere of 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' at the 61st BFI London Film Festival, in London, Britain, Oct. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

Mexican director Guillermo del Toro attends the UK premiere of his film 'The Shape of Water' during the 61st BFI London Film Festival, in London, Britain, Oct. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

Hollywood was gearing up Sunday to welcome some of the biggest stars in film and television for the 75th annual Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills amid the fallout from a sexual harassment scandal that has rocked the industry.

Many female stars were expected to take to the red carpet wearing black to protest against recent widespread allegations of sexual misconduct by several high-profile men, including former producer Harvey Weinstein, actors Kevin Spacey and Dustin Hoffman, comedian Louis CK, newsreaders Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose, and defeated Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, among many others.