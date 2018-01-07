Hollywood was gearing up Sunday to welcome some of the biggest stars in film and television for the 75th annual Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills amid the fallout from a sexual harassment scandal that has rocked the industry.
Many female stars were expected to take to the red carpet wearing black to protest against recent widespread allegations of sexual misconduct by several high-profile men, including former producer Harvey Weinstein, actors Kevin Spacey and Dustin Hoffman, comedian Louis CK, newsreaders Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose, and defeated Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, among many others.