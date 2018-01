Catherine Zeta Jones arrives for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 07 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

William H. Macy arrives for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 07 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 07 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Rita Moreno arrives for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 07 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Claire Foy (L) and Matt Smith (R) arrive for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 07 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Veronica Ferres arrives for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 07 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Amy Poehler (L) and Saru Jayaraman arrive for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 07 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Meryl Streep (L) and Ai-jen Poo arrive for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 07 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Most Hollywood celebrities on Sunday walked the red carpet of the 75th Golden Globes Award dressed in black, in support of the "Me Too" movement aimed to condemn the sexual harassment of women in Hollywood.

Meryl Streep, Hugh Jackman, Chris Hemsworth, Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Dakota Johnson, Emma Watson and young actors from the TV series "Stranger Things" were among the artists who arrived at the event wearing black attire in support of the movement.