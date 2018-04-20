The fence outside of Paisley Park, Prince's home and studio, is filled with memorials the day after he was found dead, aged 57, in Chanhassen, Minnesota, USA, Apr 22, 2016. EFE-EPA (FILE) /CRAIG LASSIG

A 1987 pop-music documentary of a concert performed and directed by deceased United States artist Prince is set to be screened across dozens of Spanish cinemas celebrating the concert's 30th anniversary and the second anniversary since the Minneapolis artist died, according to a statement released Friday.

Prince Rogers Nelson (June 7, 1958 – April 21, 2016) was an African-American singer, composer, record producer, actor and talented multi-instrumentalist who composed his first song (Funk Machine) aged seven and whose unique style, voice and charisma impelled him to pop icon status during the 1980s and 1990s.