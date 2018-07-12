The Lutetia, Paris' iconic Rive Gauche, Art Deco hotel on Thursday re-opened its centenary doors after a long-overdue 4-year refurbishment. In the image, an inside view of its renovated foyer. In Paris Jul 12,2018 EFE-EPA/ María Valderrama

The Lutetia, Paris' iconic Rive Gauche, Art Deco hotel on Thursday re-opened its centenary doors after a long-overdue 4-year refurbishment. In the image, an deatil of its recovered glass-stained ceilings. In Paris (France) Jul 12, 2018 EFE-EPA/ María Valderrama

The Lutetia, Paris' iconic Rive Gauche, Art Deco hotel on Thursday re-opened its centenary doors after a long-overdue 4-year refurbishment. In the image, an exterior view of its renovated façade. in Paris Jul 12,2018 EFE-EPA/ María Valderrama

The Lutetia, Paris' iconic Rive Gauche, Art Deco hotel on Thursday re-opened its centenary doors after a long-overdue 4-year refurbishment. This 1910 establishment has witnessed from unrepeatable peacetime literary episodes to unspeakable wartime evil but has survived it all thanks to its unique sense of serene, cosmopolitan, sophistication.

After its renovation, the room where Charles de Gaulle spent his wedding night in 1921 no longer exists nor does the bar where Albert Cohen wrote part of his "Belle du Seigneur" manuscript. Even so, recovering the spirit of one of Paris' most representative Rive Gauche landmarks was a stated goal of Alrov, the Israeli group that purchased the hotel in 2010 for 145 M euros and invested a similar amount in restoring it back to its original glory.