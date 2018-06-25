Hound Dog, a private jet once owned by music legend Elvis Presley, may no longer look high class but it is still attracting attention in a disused corner of an airfield in New Mexico where it is up for sale, as seen in images released by EPA on Monday.
The Lockheed Jetstar, once a favorite among wealthy executives and singers such as Frank Sinatra, last transported "The King," as Presley was known by his fans, at the height of his fame before passing into disuse until it was sold last year to an owner who has now decided to sell it on again.