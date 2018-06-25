An undated handout photo made available by the auction house IronPlanet on June 25, 2018 show an inside view of Elvis Presley's private 1962 Lockheed JetStar with red velvet seats parked on a runway in New Mexico, USA. EPA/HANDOUT

Hound Dog, a private jet once owned by music legend Elvis Presley, may no longer look high class but it is still attracting attention in a disused corner of an airfield in New Mexico where it is up for sale, as seen in images released by EPA on Monday.

The Lockheed Jetstar, once a favorite among wealthy executives and singers such as Frank Sinatra, last transported "The King," as Presley was known by his fans, at the height of his fame before passing into disuse until it was sold last year to an owner who has now decided to sell it on again.