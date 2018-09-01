A group of Aymara women on Aug. 28, 2018, take part in the training course for reporters at the Education and Communications Center for Indigenous Communities and Peoples (Cecopi), which in turn teaches them to exercise their right to speak up on any subject. EFE-EPA/Gina Baldivieso

Bolivian reporters Julia Pacasi (l.) and Elena Miranda (r.) on Aug. 28, 2018, take part in a broadcast from Radio Atipiri at the Education and Communications Center for Indigenous Communities and Peoples (Cecopi). EFE-EPA/Gina Baldivieso

"I've lost my fear coming here, the fear is over," said Julia Pacasi, a Bolivian Aymara Indian who studied to be a reporter at a center that teaches indigenous communities of the high plateau around La Paz, particularly the women, to exercise their right to speak up on any subject.

Pacasi is currently one of the first announcers at the local radio station Atipiri ("Conqueror" in Aymara) who took the training course for reporters at the Education and Communications Center for Indigenous Communities and Peoples (Cecopi).