The legendary South African jazz musician Hugh Masekela, regarded by many as the father of jazz in the African country, died on Tuesday at the age of 78 following a long battle with cancer, his family said in a statement.

The world-renowned trumpeter's involvement in the struggle against South Africa's apartheid regime sent him into exile in 1961, and his 1987 hit song for Nelson Mandela, "Bring Him Back Home," was used as the anthem for Mandela's world tour after his release from prison.