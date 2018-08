A light installation on the first day of the 26th Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island, Northern Budapest, Hungary, 08 August 2018. EPA/BALAZS MOHAI

Festival goers attend the concert of American rapper Kendrick Lamar on the first day of the 26th Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island, Northern Budapest, Hungary, 08 August 2018. EPA/BALAZS MOHAI

Festival goers on the first day of the 26th Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island, Northern Budapest, Hungary, 08 August 2018. EPA/BALAZS MOHAI

Swedish singer Lykke Li performs during her concert on the first day of the 26th Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island, Northern Budapest, Hungary, 08 August 2018. EPA/BALAZS MOHAI

A week-long festival taking place on an island in the heart of Budapest was on Thursday offering music-lovers a chance to see performances by international artists, including Gorillaz, Bonobo Live and Seasick Steve.

Visitors from over 100 countries were expected at this year's edition of the festival, taking place under the theme "Love Revolution."