Jason Reitman's "Tully" will open the 35th Miami Film Festival, which will screen 148 films from 50 countries, and special awards will be given to French actress Isabelle Hupert and Spanish director Carlos Saura.

"Isabelle Huppert has made profound contributions to cinema over the course of her illustrious career," festival director Jaie Laplante said in a statement. "With her recent performances in 'Things to Come' and 'Elle,' as well as 'Souvenir' and 'Claire's Camera,' both of which we will be screening in conjunction with her festival appearance, Ms. Huppert reaches ever-new pinnacles that continually astonish us, and add to her iconic status."