Colombian journalist Juan Carlos Arciniegas (3L), of CNN, poses with actors Jaime Camil (L), Luis Gerardo Mendez (2L), Karla Souza (3R), Angie Cepeda (2R) and Joaquin Cosio (R) after a press conference to announce the Platino Awards nominees, at the Roosevelt hotel, in Los Angeles, California, United States, 21 March 2019 EPA-. EFE/ Armando Arorizo

A view of a statuette during a press conference to announce the Platino Awards nominees, at the Roosevelt hotel, in Los Angeles, California, United States, 21 March 2019. EPA-EFE/ Armando Arorizo

Mexican actress Karla Souza poses upon arrival at the press conference to announce the Platino Awards nominees, at the Roosevelt hotel, in Los Angeles, California, United States, 21 March 2019. EPA- EFE/ Armando Arorizo

A Mexican actress who helped announce the nominees for this year's edition of the Platino Awards said in an interview with EFE that Ibero-American cinema has a very strong, genuine and authentic voice.

Karla Souza, who made her remarks in an interview with EFE, also said the Platinos - whose sixth edition will take place on May 12 at the Gran Tlachco Theater in Riviera Maya, Mexico - are playing a vital role in building bridges among the region's nations.