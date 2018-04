Platino Prizes general coordinator Juan Alia gives an interview to EFE on April 28, 2018, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, prior to the fifth edition of the film awards. EFE-EPA/Alonso Cupul

The Ibero-American film industry last year broke its own production record with more than 860 releases hitting movie theaters, Juan Alia - the general coordinator of the Platino Prizes, celebrating its fifth edition on Sunday evening - told EFE.

"We came out very well and very much alive with more than 860 films screened last year. At this fifth edition, we've already exceeded the 800 (films) from last year," Alia said.