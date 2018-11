Icelandic filmmaker Benedikt Erlingsson poses with the LUX Prize during a ceremony at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Nov. 14 2018. Director Benedikt Erlingsson received European Parliament's LUX Film Prize for his film 'Woman at War'. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Icelandic director Benedikt Erlingsson collected his LUX Film Prize at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday for his 2018 film "Woman at War."

The Icelandic environmentalist, feminist comedy-drama that tracks the plight of Halla, played by Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir, as she uses guerrilla tactics to scupper an aluminum plant's plans to expand in rural Iceland while at the same time learns a long-forgotten adoption application for a Ukrainian girl has finally been approved.