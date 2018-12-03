The red and white letters of the 'I AMsterdam' sculpture are being removed at the Museumplein in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLAF KRAAK

Tourists pose at the letters 'HUH' in front of Rijksmuseum, placed by designer Pauline Wiersema a few hours after the famous letters of the 'I AMsterdam' sculpture were removed from Museumplein in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLAF KRAAK

As the city of Amsterdam bid farewell on Monday to the iconic "I AMsterdam" sign which had taken pride of place in the Museumpleain outside the Rijksmuseum museum since 2004, tourists and locals wasted no time in interacting with the new sculpture that replaced the old lettering.

The "I AMsterdam" sign was taken down after the GroenLinks party, (Green Party) filed a motion, later approved by the city council, to have it removed on the grounds the slogan promoted individualism and mass tourism, which continues to grow year on year and is becoming an issue for the Dutch city.