A prop from the movie Terminator 2: Judgement Day is displayed at a media preview for at television and film memorabilia auction by Prop Store. in London, Britain, 06 September 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL

A lightsaber from the film Star Wars Revenge of the Sith at a media preview for at television and film memorabilia auction by Prop Store, in London, Britain, 06 September 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL

A prop from the film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at a media preview for at television and film memorabilia auction by Prop Store in London, Britain, 06 September 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL

Workers carry a costume worn by US actor Christopher Reeve in the films Superman and Superman II at a media preview for at television and film memorabilia auction by Prop Store. in London, Britain, 06 September 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL

A woman poses with a Indiana Jones hat from the film Raiders of the Lost Ark at a media preview for at television and film memorabilia auction by Prop Store, in London, Britain, 06 September 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL

A man holds a prop hoverboard from the film Back to the Future II at a media preview for at television and film memorabilia auction by Prop Store, in London, Britain, 06 September 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL

Hundreds of iconic props and costumes that have featured in the world of cinema and television, like Indiana Jones' fedora or Marty McFly's hoverboard, went on display Thursday ahead of going under the hammer later in the month.

London's Prop Store was getting ready to auction off props, costumes and production material used in movies and TV series as part of a collection entitled "Entertainment Memorabilia."