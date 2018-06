A handout photo made available by the Press Office shows the work that portrays the Archangel Gabriel, considered the oldest of Leonardo Da Vinci, on a square glazed terracotta tile, Rome, 21 June 2018. EPA/PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT

A previously unattributed image of the Archangel Gabriel painted onto a glazed tile was unveiled on Thursday as being the earliest known work of Renaissance genius Leonardo da Vinci.

According to Ernesto Solari, the gilded tile dates back to 1471 and was created by a young Leonardo, who would have been 18-and-a-half years old at the time.