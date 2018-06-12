US film director Brad Bird poses for photographers during an interview to present his movie 'Incredibles 2' at the Palace Hotel in Madrid, Spain, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

With Pixar's "Incredibles 2" soon to be hitting movie theaters worldwide, its director sat down with EFE for an interview Tuesday during which he said telling a good story was what was important to the animation studio.

Brad Bird, who has won Academy Awards for "The Incredibles" (2004) and "Ratatouille" (2007), said he had been trying to think of new superpowers for the family of superheroes _ ones that had never been seen before in other movies _ but realized he was more interested in commenting on the positions of the members within the family.