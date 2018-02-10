An Art work by a Bangladeshi Artist Aminul Islam Ashik on display at the India Art Fair in New Delhi, India, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian people take photographs with an Art work by an artist Hema Upadhyay on display at the India Art Fair in New Delhi, India, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

An Art work by an artist Sachin Bonde on display at the India Art Fair in New Delhi, India, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

An Art work by a Bangladeshi Artist Aminul Islam Ashik on display at the India Art Fair in New Delhi, India, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Participants at India's foremost art fair entered one of the busiest days of trading Saturday as organizers celebrated the first 10 years of what has become a major platform to showcase artworks from all over the subcontinent and South Asian while maintaining the event is likely to grow significantly in importance in the future.

In the first decade of its existence, the India Art Fair has managed to attract a wide cross-section of customers encompassing local buyers, connoisseurs from a burgeoning and increasingly wealthy middle class as well as leading Indian and international galleries, organizers said.