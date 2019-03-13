French actors Edith Scob (L), Roman Kolinka (2-R) and Isabelle Huppert (R), and French director Mia Hansen-Love (2-L) arrive for the premiere of "Things to Come" during the 66th annual Berlin International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 13, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/GREGOR FISCHER

Actor Roman Kolinka poses during a photocall for "Things to come" at the 66th annual Berlin International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 13, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL KAPPELER

Winner of the Silver Bear for Best Director Mia Hansen-Love for "Things to Come" poses in the press room during the Closing and Awards Ceremony of the 66th annual Berlin International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 26, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/BERND VON JUTRCZENKA

Filmmaker Mia Hansen-Love presented her new movie "Maya" which tells the story of a 30-year-old traumatized war correspondent who travels to India to recover from the horrors he experienced as a hostage in Syria, the French director told EFE on Wednesday.

Ahead of its Spanish premiere later this week, Hansen-Love said that her new film attempts to grapple with key issues, such as terrorism, whilst also wanting to show viewers an unfiltered view of the real India laced with her trademark melancholy.