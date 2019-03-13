Filmmaker Mia Hansen-Love presented her new movie "Maya" which tells the story of a 30-year-old traumatized war correspondent who travels to India to recover from the horrors he experienced as a hostage in Syria, the French director told EFE on Wednesday.
Ahead of its Spanish premiere later this week, Hansen-Love said that her new film attempts to grapple with key issues, such as terrorism, whilst also wanting to show viewers an unfiltered view of the real India laced with her trademark melancholy.