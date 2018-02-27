Hundreds of widows in the northern Indian town of Vrindavan on Tuesday broke with traditions forcing them to live modest lives and threw colored powders and flowers at each other in celebration of the festival of Holi.

The festivities were held for the sixth consecutive year in a town known as "the city of widows" in the state of Uttar Pradesh, where thousands of Hindu widows live and are bound by certain traditions, like having short hair, dressing in white _ the color of mourning in India _ or refraining from eating delicious food.