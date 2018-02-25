Indians reacted with grief Sunday to news of the death of Bollywood actress Sridevi.
Sridevi Kapoor died Saturday in the United Arab Emirates aged 54.
Renowned Bollywood actress, Sridevi, takes part in a press conference held in Bangalore on Apr. 6, 2006 EPA-EFE FILE/MANJUNATH KIRAN
Indian actress Sridevi talks to members of the media upon her arrival for the International Indian Film Academy Awards in Macau, China, Jul. 5, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE
