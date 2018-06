Thousands of indigenous people celebrate the summer solstice and the harvest with a traditional dance in the streets Cotacachi, Ecuador, June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Thousands of indigenous people celebrate the summer solstice and the harvest with a traditional dance in the streets Cotacachi, Ecuador, June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Thousands of indigenous people celebrate the summer solstice and the harvest with a traditional dance in the streets Cotacachi, Ecuador, June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Thousands of indigenous people celebrate the summer solstice and the harvest with a traditional dance in the streets Cotacachi, Ecuador, June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Thousands of indigenous people from Cotacachi, in northern Ecuador, celebrated this year's summer solstice and harvest with a traditional dance in the streets of this small town.

The dancers stomp their feet rhythmically and in an intimidating way to wake up Pachamama (mother earth, in Quechua), while the men protect themselves with hats and cowboy chaps to avoid being injured by their fellow dancers, who crack whips to demonstrate their fierceness.