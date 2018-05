Tommy Schwarzkopf, head of the Uribe & Schwarzkopf (U&S) architectural firm, during an interview with EFE in Quito, Ecuador, April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

A new 22-storey building designed by Uribe & Schwarzkopf (U&S) architectural firm, in Quito, Ecuador, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

The view from the roof terrace of a new 22-storey building designed by Uribe & Schwarzkopf (U&S) architectural firm, in Quito, Ecuador, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

The urban landscape in Ecuador's capital is being renewed through innovative high-rise buildings and interior designs conceived by world-renowned architects.

Bjarke Ingels from Denmark, Richard Meier from the United States, Peruvian Bernardo Fort Brescia, Frenchman Jean Nouvel and Israeli-Canadian Moshe Safdie are some of the top architects who have set eyes on Quito with important projects that are changing the city's skyline.