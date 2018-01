The southwestern Uruguayan city of Mercedes presents starting this Saturday the 11th Jazz on the Street festival, a night of musical exchanges that every year attracts musicians from around the world to perform onstage and off. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Jazz on the Street Cultural Movement

The southwestern Uruguayan city of Mercedes presents starting this Saturday the 11th Jazz on the Street festival, a night of musical exchanges that every year attracts musicians from around the world to perform onstage and off.

Organized by the non-profit Jazz on the Street Cultural Movement, the event will present 25 bands from Argentina, Brazil, Croatia, Cuba, France, Germany, the United States and Uruguay.