A view on the I'm Staying artwork by British artist Shaun C Badham on display as part of Sculpture in the City in London, Britain, June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A view on the Opening the Air artwork by artist Jyll Bradley on display as part of Sculpture in the City in London, Britain, June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A view on the Body artwork by French artist Jean-Luc Moulene on display as part of Sculpture in the City in London, Britain, June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A view on the Crocodylius Philodendrus artwork by US sculptor Nancy Rubens on display as part of Sculpture in the City in London, Britain, June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Sculptures have been sprawled all over the financial heart of London as part of an annual event showcasing pieces by international artists within the urban landscape, an epa-efe photojournalist discovered Tuesday as part of a preview event.

Some 18 artworks will go on display within the City of London, or the "Square Mile," for this year's edition of the exhibition, which places sculptures among the city's architecture.