Netta from Israel poses for photo with a trophy after winning the Grand Final of the 63rd annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Netta representing Israel with 'Toy' performs during the Grand Final of the 63rd annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

The representative of Israel, Netta, Saturday won the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 with the song "Toy" while Spaniards Amaia and Alfred were in 23rd position.

With 520 points, Israel achieved the victory, followed by Cyprus, with 436 points, and in third place Austria, with 342.