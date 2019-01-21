Nestled in the streets of downtown Tel Aviv stands a modernist architectural gem known as the White City: one of the largest concentrations of around 4,000 buildings created in the renowned 1930s Bauhaus style, as seen in epa images published Monday to mark the art movement's centenary.
German architect Walter Gropius founded the Staatliche Bauhaus school of art, architecture and design in the city of Weimar in 1919, from where the emblematic architectural movement known as the International Style was developed.