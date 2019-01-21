A building is reflected in a mirror in Gordon street, designed by architect Dov Carmi in 1935 in the International Style as part of the 'White City' Bauhaus ensemble in Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A view of Mirenberg House, designed by architect Genia Averbuch in 1936 on Dizengoff Square in International Style as part of the 'White City' Bauhaus ensemble in Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A view on the renewed house at Montefiore Street from 1920 designed by architect Isaac Schwartz in the International Style as part of the 'White City' Bauhaus ensemble in Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A view of an old building in Ruppin Street designed in the International Style as part of the 'White City' Bauhaus ensemble in Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A view of Recanati House designed by architects Shlomo Liskowski and Jacob Orenstein in 1935 in the International Style as part of the 'White City' Bauhaus ensemble in Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A view of the renovated Dov Hoz community Center designed by architect Yaakov Ben-Sira in 1937 in the International Style as part of the 'White City' Bauhaus ensemble in Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A view of an old industrial building in the Florentine neighborhood designed in the International Style as part of the 'White City' Bauhaus ensemble in Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN ATTENTION

A view of the Center Chic Hotel designed by Israeli architect Haim Meshulam in 1948 on Dizengoff Square in International Style as part of the 'White City' Bauhaus ensemble in Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A view of a building at Rothschild Boulevard, designed by architect Yitzhak Rapaport between 1933-34 in the International Style as part of the 'White City' Bauhaus ensemble in Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Nestled in the streets of downtown Tel Aviv stands a modernist architectural gem known as the White City: one of the largest concentrations of around 4,000 buildings created in the renowned 1930s Bauhaus style, as seen in epa images published Monday to mark the art movement's centenary.

German architect Walter Gropius founded the Staatliche Bauhaus school of art, architecture and design in the city of Weimar in 1919, from where the emblematic architectural movement known as the International Style was developed.