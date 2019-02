The “Ice Music Festival,” on the peak of the Presena Glacier in the Italian Alps where all instruments are made of ice and the audience sit in a igloo to take in the cool concert. Presena, between the Lombardi and Trentino-Alto Adige regions in Italy. Feb 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/Gabriele Debetto

In the heart of the Italian Alps, a unique and eccentric orchestra of instruments made of ice performs weekly concerts for some 200 attendees seeking a cool concert experience, organizers told EFE on Sunday.

“Ice Music Festival,” was launched for the first time this year and will run until Mar. 30 in an igloo on the peak of the Presena Glacier, which sits between the Lombardi and Trentino-Alto Adige regions, Vania Zampatti of the Pontedilegno-Tonale consortium told EFE.