Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci attends the press conference for 'Io e Te' (Me and You) during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, May 23, 2012. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves (L) greets Italian film director and screenwriter, Bernardo Bertolucci (R) as they arrive for a charity evening organized by Emergency to raise funds for Nepal at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome, Italy, May 28, 2015. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO ONORATI

Renowned Italian film director Bernardo Bertolucci, the master behind acclaimed films such as "Last Tango in Paris" and "The Little Emperor," has died in Rome aged 77 his publicist and an actor who was close to him said on Monday.

Bertolucci was born in Parma (northern Italy) on March 16, 1941, and became a ground-breaking filmmaker who also delved into a variety of other mediums including poetry, scriptwriting and production, and was widely considered the last great master of Italian cinema.