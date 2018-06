File photograph showing Michael Jackson's father, Joe, after his son'sfuneral in Gary, Indiana, United States, Jul 10, 2009. File EPA-EFE/Tannen Maury

File photograph showing Michael Jackson's father, Joe, during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, Jun 27, 2015.

File photograph showing Michael Jacksons and his father, Joe, outside the Santa Barbara Court of Justice in Santa Barbara, United States, Mar 21, 2005. File EPA-EFE/Joshua Gates

Joe Jackson, father of Michael Jackson and creator of The Jackson 5, died early Wednesday in Los Angeles, entertainment news Web site TMZ said. He was 89.

According to family members, Jackson had been hospitalized with terminal pancreatic cancer earlier this month.