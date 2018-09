Members of a folk ballet company made up of men and women of the LBGTTTI community in the western Mexican state of Jalisco get ready to perform - they are determined to fight discrimination and instill respect for sexual diversity while preserving Mexican traditions. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

A folk ballet made up of men and women of the LBGTTTI community in the western Mexican state of Jalisco is determined to fight discrimination and instill respect for sexual diversity while preserving Mexican traditions.

The inclusive group is made up of those who feel free to dance dressed as charros or in brilliantly colored dresses to Mexico's most traditional tunes.