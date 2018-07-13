Visitors look on an aircraft from a James Bond movie on display at the newly opened James Bond museum '007 elements' in Soelden, Austria, 13 July 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

A strikingly modern mountaintop museum dedicated to the James Bond movies has opened with a license to thrill on an Alpine peak in Austria, offering visitors a chance to immerse themselves fully in the world of the famous English spy, an epa-efe photojournalist reported Friday.

At over 3,000 meters (9,850 feet) above sea level and positioned inside the summit of the Gaislachkogl Mountain in Sölden, the museum's location was significant because it featured in the 2015 movie "Spectre," in which Daniel Craig played the role of Commander Bond.