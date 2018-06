A classic car driven by James Bond in the 1995 movie "GoldenEye" is to go on sale at an auction house in the United Kingdom, as reported by an epa-efe photojournalist on Tuesday.

The 1965 Aston Martin DB5 was expected to fetch between 1.2-1.6 million pounds Stirling ($1.5-2.1 billion) when it goes under the hammer as part of a lot that would surely thrill collectors at the Goodwood Festival of Speed Sale on July 13.