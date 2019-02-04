James Cameron's latest feature film presents a science fiction dystopia that grapples with the female psyche through the experiences of a coming-of-age cyborg, the Canadian movie director told Efe on Monday.
The director and screenwriter explained that his new movie "Alita: Battle Angel" tells the story of the titular character Alita – a cyborg played by Rosa Salazar – who is found by cyborg medic Ido – played by Christopher Waltz – unconscious in a post-apocalyptic world three centuries after a technological catastrophe.