US actor and cast member James Franco arrives for the world premiere of 'Why Him?' at the Regency Bruin Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, Dec. 17, 2016. The movie opens in US theaters on Dec. 23, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/NINA PROMMER

James Franco (L) holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for 'The Disaster Artist' as he stands with brother Dave Franco (R) in the press room during the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MIKE NELSON

Actor and director James Franco, who was recently accused of sexual harassment by several actresses, said Tuesday that the claims were not accurate.

"The things that I heard were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn't have a voice for so long. So I don't want to shut them down in any way, and I think it's a good thing and I support it," Franco said in an interview with Stephen Colbert on the "Late Show".