Video still provided by FX showing the California-born son of an Argentine father and a Salvadoran mother, JD Pardo, in his role as EZ Reyes in "Mayans MC" in Los Angeles, California, Aug 30, 2018 EPA-EFE/James Minchin/FX

The hard life in Latino neighborhoods in California and the Mexican Border is portrayed in the "Sons of Anarchy" spinoff "Mayans MC," whose star, JD Pardo, told EFE that he is interested in addressing real issues to achieve as authentic a result as possible.

"I love to do that as much as possible, to do what's real because I'm a terrible liar, a horrible liar," he said. "I need to believe in something in order to portray the character and tell the story in an authentic way, so that audiences believe me."