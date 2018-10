Colombian photojournalist Jesus Abad Colorado speaks during a presentation of his exhibition 'The Witness' at the Claustro de San Agustin Museum in Bogota, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

A group of people visit Colombian photojournalist Jesus Abad Colorado's exhibition 'The Witness' at the Claustro de San Agustin Museum in Bogota, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Colombian photojournalist Jesus Abad Colorado is set to open an exhibition on the history of Colombia's armed conflict with 500 photographs spanning a period of 26 years.

The exhibition, entitled "The Witness," will open to the public next Saturday at the Claustro de San Agustin Museum in downtown Bogota.