A woman poses inside the art installation Ganzfeld Aural by US artist James Turrell at the Jewish Museum in Berlin, Germany, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

A photographer takes pictures of a woman posing inside the art installation Ganzfeld Aural by US artist James Turrell at the Jewish Museum in Berlin, Germany, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BECHER

The Jewish Museum in Berlin was on Wednesday preparing to open its doors to an immersive installation by United States artist James Turrell, which invites the public to explore a borderless world of light creations, as reported by an epa correspondent.

Ganzfeld “Aural,” is to be the first of Turrell's Ganzfield pieces to be put on display in the German capital, offering visitors a chance to explore light installations that reduces contrast and blurs perspective to make the viewer feel as if they've stepped into another dimension.