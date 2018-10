Ballet dancers perform during the final dress rehearsal for the famous Nutcracker ballet by Pyotr Tchaikovsky at the Joburg Ballet, Johannesburg, South Africa, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Ballet dancers prepare backstage during the final dress rehearsal for the famous Nutcracker ballet by Pyotr Tchaikovsky at the Joburg Ballet, Johannesburg, South Africa, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Lead ballerina Nicole Ferreira-Dill (C) performs during the final dress rehearsal for the famous Nutcracker ballet by Pyotr Tchaikovsky at the Joburg Ballet, Johannesburg, South Africa, Oct. 4 2018.EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

The Joburg Ballet performed the final dress rehearsal on Thursday of the famous Nutcracker ballet by Pyotr Tchaikovzky, set to premier at the Joburg Theatre, an epa-efe photojournalist reports.

The prestigious South African ballet are putting the finishing touches to their rendition of Tchaikovzk's Nutcracker (1892), a two-act ballet, which launches on Friday at the Joburg Theater.