British actor Jude Law during an autograph signing event at the Warner Brothers display area during Comic Con International in San Diego, California, USA Jul. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAUNG

British actor Eddie Redmayne during an autograph signing event at the Warner Brothers display area during Comic Con International in San Diego, California, USA, Jul. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAUNG

US actress Zoe Kravitz, center, and British actor Callum Turner chat with a fan during an autograph signing event at the Warner Brothers display area at Comic Con International in San Diego, California, USA, Jul. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAUNG

People take photographs of actors, not pictured, during an autograph signing event at the Warner Brothers display area during Comic Con International in San Diego, California, USA, Jul. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAUNG

Warner Bros Studio surprised fans gathered at the Comic Con on Saturday with Johnny Depp appearing on stage ahead of the release of Harry Potter sequel "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

In one of the highlights of the Comic Con, Depp was dressed as his "Fantastic Beasts" character Gellert Grindelwald in front of delirious fans gathered in Hall H of the San Diego Convention Center.