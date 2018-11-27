For Colombian author Juan Gabriel Vasquez, seen here during an interview with EFE on Nov. 26, 2018, it has been 17 years since he published his first book of short stories, "Lovers on All Saints' Day," and he now returns to the genre with "Canciones para el Incendio" (Songs for the Fire). EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Some 17 years have passed since Juan Gabriel Vasquez published his first book of short stories, "Lovers on All Saints' Day," and he now returns to the genre like someone getting back together with an old friend in "Canciones para el Incendio" (Songs for the Fire), a book of short stories in which he looks for the same answers he has looked for in his novels.

"This book is always asking why human beings hurt each other and how do we deal with the harm others do to us. Those are the basic questions throughout the book," he told EFE in an interview.