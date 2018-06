Colombian singer Juanes smiles during a joint press conference with Dominican Vicente Garcia (a recording artist who will be the Colombian's opening act at a 15 June 2018 concert) at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, 13 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Colombian singer Juanes poses during a joint press conference with Dominican singer Vicente Garcia (who will be the Colombian's opening act at a 15 June 2018 concert in San Juan) at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico on 13 June 2018. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

Colombian pop star Juanes said Wednesday that a concert this weekend in Puerto Rico would be a festive event aimed at bringing joy to people who suffered greatly in the wake of last year's devastating Hurricane Maria.

"We're going to have a party on Friday. We're going to give it all we have. The energy's going to super high at all times. The party's going to be at 100 percent," Juanes said at a press conference at the venue for Friday night's concert, San Juan's Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum.