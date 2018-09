British actress Judy Dench (R) signs autographs to fans as she arrives to the Maria Cristina hotel in San Sebastian, the Basque Country, Spain, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA/EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

British actress, Dame Judi Dench, was in San Sebastián on Tuesday to receive a Donostia Award as part of the 66th edition of the northern Spanish city's film festival where she defended fellow actor and friend Kevin Spacey.

The actress, who has been nominated for an Oscar seven times and has claimed several British Academy of Film and Television Awards, received a lifetime achievement award at the prestigious San Sebastián Film Festival.