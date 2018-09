Julieta Serrano was on Monday awarded the prestigious National Theater Award by the Spanish Ministry of Culture, which comes with a 30,000 euro ($35,308) cash prize.

The Spanish actress has a rich career spanning over 60 years and has worked on both the stage and in cinema, including roles in "Pain & Glory" _ award-winning director Pedro Alodóvar's most recent film _ and the stage production by Miquel Ortega "The House of Bernarda Alba."