French actress Juliette Binoche smiles during a press conference for 'Nobody Wants the Night' during the 65th annual Berlin Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, 05 February 2015. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL KAPPELER

French actress Juliette Binoche arrives for the opening gala of the 65th Berlin Film Festival and the premiere of 'Nobody wants the Night' in Berlin, Germany, 05 February 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/TIM BRAKEMEIER

French actress Juliette Binoche is to preside the international jury of the next edition of the Berlinale, the organizer's of Berlin's prestigious international movie festival said Tuesday.

Berlinale director Dieter Kosslick said he was "very pleased" that Binoche would be "returning to the festival in this distinguished position."