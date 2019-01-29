The organizers of Berlin's international film festival on Tuesday announced the names of its jury members who would be tasked with choosing which movies receive the prestigious golden and silver bear awards next month.
The jury for the 69th edition of the film awards would be formed by French actress Juliette Binoche, who would act as its president, United States film critic Justin Chang, German actress Sandra Hüller, Chilean director Sebastián Lelio, US author Rajendra Roy and British producer and actress Trudie Styler, the festival's organizers said in a statement.