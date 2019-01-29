Posters for the Berlin International Film Festival are on display prior to the event in Berlin, Germany, 19 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ADAM BERRY

Festival director Dieter Kosslick poses with a teddy bear at a press conference on the 69th Berlin International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, 29 January 2019. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

A completed Berlinale film festival bear award, based on a 1932 design by German sculptor Renee Sintenis, are seen at the Noack foundry in Berlin, Germany, 11 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ADAM BERRY

The organizers of Berlin's international film festival on Tuesday announced the names of its jury members who would be tasked with choosing which movies receive the prestigious golden and silver bear awards next month.

The jury for the 69th edition of the film awards would be formed by French actress Juliette Binoche, who would act as its president, United States film critic Justin Chang, German actress Sandra Hüller, Chilean director Sebastián Lelio, US author Rajendra Roy and British producer and actress Trudie Styler, the festival's organizers said in a statement.