K-pop stocks have struck a bum note this week, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Wednesday.
Still, investors should keep them in mind, as the country's cultural output builds global popularity.
South Korean boy band 'iKON' perform on stage during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games 1st Anniversary Festival K-pop Concert at Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangwon-do, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL
K-pop stocks have struck a bum note this week, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Wednesday.
Still, investors should keep them in mind, as the country's cultural output builds global popularity.