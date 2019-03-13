South Korean boy band 'iKON' perform on stage during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games 1st Anniversary Festival K-pop Concert at Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangwon-do, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

K-pop stocks have struck a bum note this week, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Wednesday.

Still, investors should keep them in mind, as the country's cultural output builds global popularity.