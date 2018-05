Photograph provided May 23, 2018 showing Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Kany Garcia during an interview with EFE in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Muñiz

Photograph provided May 23, 2018 showing Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Kany Garcia during an interview with EFE in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Muñiz

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Kany Garcia on Wednesday told EFE that her new album is her most personal record to date.

"With this record, I'm trying to express what I think when I hear, read about or imagine certain situations," the 36-year-old winner of three Latin Grammy awards said regarding her fifth studio album.