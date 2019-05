Promotional photography courtesy of Universal Music where Karol G appears, the Colombian singer-songwriter born in Medellín and resident of Miami who has just released her new album "Ocean". EPA- EFE/Gio Alma/Universal Music/EDITORIAL USE ONLYL/NO SELLS/

Colombia's Karol G, already a star in the urban genre, says she hopes that her new album, "Ocean," will place her in the mainstream of Latin music.

"I love making songs, and I enjoy all genres, all rhythms. I'm not the reggaeton singer. I'm the Latin music singer, that's how I want to be known now," she said in an interview with EFE.