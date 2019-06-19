Mexican actress Kate del Castillo poses upon arrival at a New York press conference on June 18, 2019, to promote her starring role in the play "The way she spoke." EFE-EPA/ Kena Betancur

Mexican actress Kate del Castillo (c), playwright Isaac Gomez (R) and director Jo Bonney (L) pose at a New York press conference on June 18, 2019, to promote the play "The way she spoke," in which Del Castillo stars. EFE-EPA/ Kena Betancur

Thankful for a highly successful career, Mexican actress Kate del Castillo, the star of "La Reina del Sur" (Queen of the South) says that now she has the necessary "maturity" to face "the biggest challenge" she could undertake: "giving a voice" to the victims of femicide in Ciudad Juarez in English on the New York stage.

The actress is presently immersing herself in rehearsals for "The Way She Spoke," a work that will be staged at the Minetta Lane Theater on July 18 and in which she acts alone, changing character multiple times to reflect the people caught up in the drama in the Mexican border city and based on interviews conducted by dramatist Isaac Gomez.